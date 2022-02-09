Bridge design contest for middle and high school students in WV underway

Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Transportation

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The 2022 West Virginia Bridge Design and Build Contest for middle and high schoolers in West Virginia has started.

According to a press release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation, the contest, sponsored by the West Virginia Division of Highways, BridgeWalk and the West Virginia Department of Education, has middle schoolers and high schoolers see who can design the best bridge using “standardized design software.”

They say the goal is to build a safe and cost-effective bridge that is well-engineered.

The contest is used to encourage STEAM education.

Students who are interested in participating in this free contest can find all the information to compete by clicking here.

Students have until Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, to register and submit their bridge designs.

They say contest finals will be held on Saturday, March 26, 2022, and finalists will be notified no later than March 4, 2022.

Every student who participates gets a free BridgeWalk tour for themselves and their families and every student who makes it to the finals gets $100, according to a press release.

First place winners get $500, second place wins $400, and third place wins $300.

