BridgeValley announces new President

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Board of Governors of BridgeValley Community and Technical College (BVCTC) has announced their new President is Dr. Casey K. Sacks.

“I’m thrilled for this opportunity to serve the students here in West Virginia,” Sacks said. “This is a terrific college and I am proud to be a part of it.”

“She has displayed a strong and long-term commitment to the institution and has done an excellent job in her role as interim president over the last six months. We are already able to see the positive impact of her results-driven approach and are eager to see what we accomplish together over the next several years,” said Board Chair, Ashley Deem.

They say Sacks has served as Acting President of BVCTC since June 25, 2021, while they searched for a new President.

Dr. Sacks began her career as a psychologist in geriatrics before moving to higher education, according to the press release. She served more than twelve years in higher education, many within the West Virginia Community and Technical College System, including two stints as its Vice-Chancellor.

They say she held the role of Assistant Provost for the Colorado Community College System and Deputy Assistant Secretary for Community Colleges at the United States Department of Education.

The press release says Dr. Sacks earned a bachelor’s degree from Colorado State University, a master’s degree from the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs and a doctorate from Bowling Green State University and holds a doctor of philosophy in higher education administration.