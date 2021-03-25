Cabell County Board of Education seeks applicants to fill vacancy

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County Board of Education announced on Thursday that it is seeking applicants to fill a vacancy created by the resignation of Dr. Carole Garrison, which was effective March 31. The candidate will be appointed to serve the remainder of Garrison’s term, which ends on June 30.

Those interested in being considered for an appointment is instructed to submit a notice of interest, in writing, to the Cabell County School System’s Superintendent Ryan Saxe no later than 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 8. Notices can be emailed to rsaxe@k12.wv.us or mailed or delivered by hand to the Superintendent’s office at the following address:

Superintendent Ryan Saxe

Cabell County Schools

2850 5th Avenue

Huntington, West Virginia 25702

Those choosing to email their notices should receive an email response confirming its receipt. Those who do not receive a confirmation email should call the Superintendent’s office at (304) 528-5043.

The Board may interview all interested candidates to gauge their qualifications, and the vacancy will be filled by a majority vote from Board members.

In order to be considered, applicants must have a permanent residence in one of these Cabell County magisterial districts. Applicants living in District 4 will not be eligible as there are two current Board members from that district, which is the maximum allowed.

District 1

District 2

District 3

District 5

Anyone with questions about magisterial districts, please contact the Cabell County Clerk’s Office by calling (304) 526-8625.

The following Board member criteria were provided by the Board of Education:

A Board member:

Must be a citizen, resident in the county. Cannot hold the position as a teacher or service personnel in the District. Cannot hold another public office or be a member of any political party executive committee or become a candidate for any other public office other than member of the Board of Education. A candidate for Board, who is not currently serving on the Board, may hold another public office while a candidate if s/he resigns from the other public office prior to taking the oath of office as a Board member. The term “public office” as used in this bylaw does not include service on any other board, elected or appointed, profit or nonprofit, provided the person does not receive compensation and the primary scope of the Board is not related to public schools. Cannot become a candidate for, or serve as, a delegate, alternate or proxy at a national political party convention. Cannot solicit or receive political contributions to support the election of, or to retire the campaign debt of, any candidate for partisan office. May engage in any or all the following political activities: make campaign contributions to partisan or bi-partisan candidates attend political fund-raisers for partisan or bi-partisan candidates serve as an unpaid volunteer on a partisan campaign Politically endorse any candidate in a partisan or bi-partisan election attend a county, State, or national political party convention Must possess at least a high school diploma or a GED/TASC diploma. This shall not apply to any member of the Board who took office prior to May 5, 1992 and has served continuously since that date. Upon election to the Board, may not assume the duties of a Board member unless s/he has completed a course of orientation, as set forth hereinbelow. This shall not apply to any member of the Board who took office prior to July 1, 1988 and has served continuously since. Upon assuming membership to the Board, must annually receive seven (7) clock hours of training, as provided in WV Code 18-5-1a(f).

For more information, applicants are encouraged to contact the Superintendent’s Office by calling (304) 528-5043.