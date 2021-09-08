Cabell County educator awarded 2022 Teacher of the Year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia Board of Education (WVBE) and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE) have announced the 2022 West Virginia Teacher of the Year winner during the Celebration of Excellence in Education ceremony at the Culture Center in Charleston.

Brian Casto, of Cabell County, is the 2022 Teacher of the Year. Casto is an 8th grade West Virginia Studies teacher at Milton Middle School in Cabell County. He received a degree in Social Studies, Grades 5-12, from Marshall University.

Casto says he prides himself on creating lessons and two-minute animated videos that preserve the history and culture of the state.

In addition to his classroom duties, he serves his school as a member of Milton Middle School’s leadership team, a team leader and a West Virginia Quiz Bowl coach. Outside of school, Casto coaches T-Ball, works with teens in his church’s youth group and enjoys exploring the state with his wife and three children.

“Mr. Casto is an exemplary teacher that embodies the purpose of this award,” said West Virginia Schools Superintendent Clayton Burch. “He is an innovative educator who positively impacts his students and his community. I am so proud to have him serving our students in the classroom, and I know he will be an exceptional representative of West Virginia and the profession as the Teacher of the Year.”

As the 2022 winner, Casto will receive a vehicle for use for TOY engagements throughout the year from Toyota; $5,000 from both Highmark West Virginia and The Horace Mann Companies; $500 from the American Federation of Teachers, West Virginia; and a $1,000 school grant from the West Virginia Education Association Foundation.

Other 2022 finalists for Teacher of the Year represent elementary, middle and high school educators from all regions of the state and include:

Kelly Bryant, Logan Elementary School, Logan County

Samantha Coble, Keyser Primary School, Mineral County

Claire Jones, Aurora School and Rowlesburg School, Preston County

Christine Lambert, Brandywine Elementary School, Pendleton County

Craig Mason, Magnolia High School, Wetzel County

Kennedy Moore, Midland Trail High School, Fayette County

Beth Nunley, Eastbrook Elementary School, Putnam County

Lindsey Stell, Elkins Middle School, Randolph County

Kimberly Tenney, Webster County High School, Webster County

The 10 finalists will receive a $300 Donor’s Choice grant for a classroom or school project from The Horace Mann Companies. Each winner receives a $300 grant for their classrooms from the West Virginia Lottery ; and a West Virginia-themed piece of art from Blenko Glass.