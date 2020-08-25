Cabell County releases school re-entry plans

The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County students will be attending classrooms both in-person and virtually on Sept. 8.

According to the Cabell County Board of Education, beginning Sept. 8 students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will report to in-person classes on Tuesday and Wednesday while students with last names beginning with the letters L-Z reporting Thursday and Friday.

The following week, Sept. 14, the schedule will be adjusted for the rest of the semester.

Students with last names beginning with the letters A-K will attend Monday and Tuesday.

Students with the last names beginning with the letters L-Z will attend Thursday and Friday.

All students will be learning remotely from home on Wednesdays for cleaning.

Staff will report to their worksites on all days, whether in-person or remote, on a regular schedule.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe says the district has implemented safety measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, including having desk shields for students, advanced disinfecting devices for school buildings and buses, masks for students who have one and face shields for teachers, Superintendent Saxe said.

