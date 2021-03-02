Countdown to Tax Day
Cabell County reschedules pre-K registration, kindergarten enrollment packet drop-off due to flooding

Education

by: Bailey Brautigan

Posted: / Updated:

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Since many families were impacted by flooding this week, Cabell County Schools has rescheduled its Pre-K registration and Kindergarten enrollment packet drop-off day for Wednesday, March 10.

Parents and guardians can pick up blank packets at any district elementary school or community-based Pre-K site before March 9.

This school year, a new two-step registration and enrollment process was established to help limit the spread of COVID-19. Safety protocols like social distancing and the wearing of face coverings will be observed at all times during registration.

Cabell County Schools works with collaborative partners to provide tuition-free Pre-K programs. Children must be four years old prior to July 1 in order to be eligible for Pre-K.

Kindergarten is also tuition-free at all Cabell County public schools. Children must be five years old prior to July 1 in order to be eligible for kindergarten.

The district will also provide free breakfast and lunch for all children enrolled in Cabell County’s public schools

To register or enroll in Pre-K or Kindergarten, parents/guardians will need to bring:

  • An updated immunization record (parents/guardians of currently enrolled Pre-K students need to provide their child’s most recent immunization record)
  • Social Security card
  • Certified copy of the child’s birth certificate from the State Vital Statistics Office
  • A copy of your child’s current physical, which can be obtained from your child’s health care provider
  • Copy of a current dental exam
  • Proof of residency (Kindergarten)
  • Proof of income (Pre-K only)  

Even if parents or guardians do not have all of the above documentation, they are still encouraged to pick up and drop off a registration or enrollment packet. For more information, parents and guardians are encouraged to contact their public elementary school or community-based Pre-K provider or call 304-743-7325.

