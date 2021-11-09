Cabell County School Board votes to keep mask requirement until end of semester

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Cabell County School Board voted on Tuesday to keep a mask requirement in place until the end of the semester.
Schools will no longer follow the color-coded protocol used previously because colors on the county alert map change on a daily basis. In order to avoid confusion with students and parents, the mask mandate will not be lifted again until the board meets again to discuss on February 1, 2022.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.