Cabell County School District will ask input on a $42M budget

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – Schools in the Mountain State have been granted $739 million in federal money.

This is through the American Rescue Plan Act.

The Cabell County School District will see a little more than $42 million of that funding.

“We think we have some ideas of how we can help our community, help our students. Particularly addressing learning loss, summer enrichment, and also after-school programs,” says Drew Rottgen, the Treasurer for the Cabell County School District.

Kanawha County announced their residents have until Friday, July 16, to give their input on where their $82 million of funding should go, and the Cabell County Cabinet has plans to take on a similar approach.

“We do intend – within the next 2-3 weeks – to release opportunities for the community to provide feedback and input on the plan.” Drew Rottgen, Cabell County School District Treasurer

Rottgen says the greatest emphasis with this additional funding will go toward hiring interventionalist to help students who struggled to adjust during the pandemic.

Residents in downtown Huntington had their own idea of where they think the funding should go.

One Cabell County resident, Justin Fanelli, says he believes the funding should go toward better infrastructure for all schools in the area because “…it just seems like every time the school gets allocated money it goes straight to the big counties.” He says the state should focus on some of the smaller counties for once.

Still, a recent Huntington High School Alumna, Madison Perry, says she can see the benefit in funding programs preparing students for post-graduation.

“College isn’t really for everyone, so having opportunities for people to grow into their careers. And even if they want to go to college, really building that resume and getting started on those kinds of things to get a leg up. I think that would be important,” says Perry.

The Cabell County School District will be asking for feedback following their meeting with the West Virginia Department of Education next Tuesday.

