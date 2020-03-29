Cabell County Schools new program aimed at making online transition easier

HUNTINGTON, W.V. (WOWK) – In West Virginia, the switch from the classroom setting to strictly online learning in schools due to the “stay at home” order is posing a challenge for students and parents. Cabell County Schools have implemented a new program designed to help.

Parents who are taking on a new role as teachers are asking the same question. How will online education work?

Cabell County Schools announced on Friday the launch of a new resource tool, Cabell’s Connected Classroom. The program is designed to support students, parents, and guardians to help facilitate and guide learning activities at home.

Superintendent of Cabell County Schools, Ryan Saxe says that the school board is well aware of the challenges that may occur. This online program is meant to help parents find resources quickly and easily.

We know that families and parents and guardians and students are kind of wondering how this is going to work as it relates to distance learning. We are committed to making sure that we keep expectations high for learning. Ryan Saxe

The program is split into three different sections on the school district’s website, elementary, middle, and high school. Parents or guardians can find their child’s section and then proceed to search for lesson plan guides and other supporting links.

The program also offers information on other school-led resources like counseling, food service, and locations for wi-fi hotspots. To find out more about these resources, click here.