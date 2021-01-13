Cabell School Board approves new blended school schedule

The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Cabell County Board of Education has approved a return to in-person learning for most Cabell County Schools students beginning Wednesday, Jan. 20.

Superintendent Ryan Saxe introduced the “Re-entry to School Plan” that included a revised blended schedule to balance all-remote learning and a full return to in-person instruction.

Cabell County Schools officials say elementary, middle and high school students will be divided into two attendance cohorts. Some students will be on “A Week Schedule” and some students will be on “B Week Schedule.”

Cabell County School reopening schedules (Courtesy: Cabell County Schools)

Students with the last name beginning with A to K will be on “Schedule A” while students with the last names beginning with L to Z will be on “Schedule B.”

Student groups will alternate each week, with one group attending school in-person for three days and the other group attending school in-person for two days.

Wednesdays will no longer be remote learning days.

On Wednesday, Jan. 20, students in Schedule B will attend school in-person.

Saxe says the reopening plan’s goal is to return all students to full-time, in-person instruction once employees who want the COVID-19 vaccines.

According to the “Re-entry to School Plan”:

Elementary and middle school students will follow the Revised Blended Schedule no matter the County Alert System map on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

High school students will follow the Blended Schedule unless the county is designated with a red color code. If designated as red, high school students will move to all-remote learning. Once the county has moved out of the red color code, a date for return to in-person instruction for high schools will be announced. Return to In-person instruction for high schools will be made with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department and the district’s Chief Health Officer’s assistance.

Pre-K students will attend classes in-person either on a Monday-Tuesday or Thursday-Friday schedule, but not on Wednesdays.

Adult program students will attend school five days a week beginning Jan. 20.

The district and all schools will follow health and safety guidelines from the beginning of the school year. Students in grades 3-12 should wear a face mask at all times. Students in PreK-grade 2 are strongly encouraged to wear a face mask at all times. All students should wear a face mask when riding the school bus. All adults should wear a face mask at all times. Students and staff should practice good hand hygiene, frequently washing hands, and utilizing supplied hand sanitizer. Whenever possible, all students and staff should practice social distancing.



Cabell County Schools Revised Blended Schedule for January 2021 (Courtesy: Cabell County Schools)

Cabell County Schools Revised Blended Schedule for February 2021 (Courtesy: Cabell County Schools)