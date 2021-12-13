Cedar Grove Middle closing, students being sent to DuPont in Fall 2022

CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Kanawha County Schools (KCS) announced today that Cedar Grove Middle School will be closing down and those students will be moved to DuPont Middle School in the Fall of 2022.

The current Cedar Grove Middle enrollment is 143 students, officials say.

The WV School Building Authority (SBA) said they approved the KCS needs project which funds the renovation of a portion of the current Cedar Grove Community School for use by Cedar Grove Elementary.

Superintendent Tom Williams says they are pleased with the outcome and that they did not wish to close Cedar Grove Middle, but had to due to a drop in student enrollment.

He also said they will begin working with Cedar Grove Middle and DuPont Middle administrators, teachers, students and families to make, “the smoothest transition possible.”

The press release says that the district will begin the solicitation process for contractors to begin demolition and renovation work on the building.

It says the students being moved to DuPont in 2022 will finish out this school year at Cedar Grove.

Elementary students will stay in the same location, but it will be renovated, officials say.

The press release gives background information on the closure and funding of the renovations. In November 2020, ZMM Architects presented the district’s 10-year Comprehensive Educational Facilities Plan which includes the consolidation of multiple KCS schools due to a significant drop in student enrollment over the past five years.

In January 2021, the Kanawha County Board of Education (KCSBOE) voted to take initial steps to close Cedar Grove Middle by approving a request to the SBA for needs funding to close the middle school, tear down that part and renovate the remaining Cedar Grove Elementary School.

In March 2021, the board voted 5-0 in favor of the closure, pending SBA funding.

In April 2021, WVDE approved the closure of Cedar Grove Middle.

Also in April 2021, the board was notified they did not receive the funding in the Spring SBA cycle so Cedar Grove Middle remained open.

The district re-submitted the project this Fall and was approved and announced today, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021.