Chapmanville Regional High School moving to remote learning Friday

CHAPMANVILLE, WV (WOWK) – According to Chapmanville Regional High School’s Facebook Page, the High School will transition to remote learning on Friday, October 2.

They add that due to the lateness of notification of a student testing positive for COVID-19 and the inability to complete contact tracing tonight. In-person learning will resume on Monday, October 5th.

