Church blesses Chromebooks to start virtual school year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (CBS) – Trinity United Methodist Church in Alexandria, Virginia organized a back-to-school event custom made for the year 2020.

“And now I want you to repeat after me: Make them strong for their job. May their internet be strong…” Pastor Grace Han, Trinity United Methodist Church

The Blessing of the Chromebooks on Sept. 6 marked the start of a virtual school year for many families.

The church usually blesses backpacks but adjusted to blessing virtual-learning technology because of the COVID-19 pandemic.



“We thought we would re-envision this idea of blessing Chromebooks and tablets and whatever families are using.” Pastor Grace Hon, Trinity United Methodist Church



It was the first time some families had seen each other since March when the church closed.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories