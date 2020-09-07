Church blesses Chromebooks to start virtual school year

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA (CBS) – Trinity United Methodist Church in Alexandria, Virginia organized a back-to-school event custom made for the year 2020.
“And now I want you to repeat after me: Make them strong for their job. May their internet be strong…”Pastor Grace Han, Trinity United Methodist Church
The Blessing of the Chromebooks on Sept. 6 marked the start of a virtual school year for many families.
The church usually blesses backpacks but adjusted to blessing virtual-learning technology because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We thought we would re-envision this idea of blessing Chromebooks and tablets and whatever families are using.”Pastor Grace Hon, Trinity United Methodist Church
It was the first time some families had seen each other since March when the church closed.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- Troopers: Scioto County man charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide
- Labor Day, the traditional fall campaign kick-off, looks different in 2020
- Parents react to starting the school year virtually
- Nearly 300 new COVID-19 cases in Kentucky, no additional deaths
- Kanawha County COVID-19 deaths rise to 45
- Police investigate after body found in Scioto County
- “Operation: Can I Speak to Your Manager” brings customers and donations to marginalized businesses
- $35,000 reward for information on murder of Cleveland police officer
- Virus outbreak at nursing home in Monroe County stabilizes
- Mercer County Schools releases virtual plan