CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Three Clay County High School students received money from the Calvin Bird Memorial Scholarship on Thursday.

These scholarships aren’t just for those who excel academically, but also for those who give back to the community, take care of others and are overall good people.

This scholarship will help these students with their college expenses.

“We looked at books and they are very expensive so that money alone is going to help me to be able to get my books paid for and get my start in my education,” says scholarship recipient Megan Sears.

Larry Bird, a local businessman, is the creator of this scholarship and he says he gives students from Clay County High School the award because the people are great and are always willing to help out a neighbor.