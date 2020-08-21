County bond vote Saturday includes multiple school replacement projects

The sign outside the Cabell County Board of Education Office (WOWK 13 News Staff Photo)

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – County residents will vote to decide on a proposed Cabell County School Bond in construction projects valued at more than $107 million on Saturday.

Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. WOWK 13 News will be covering the elections on our website and on-air Saturday night.

According to the Cabell County School’s official website, the school bond being placed on the ballot for voter consideration includes the following projects:

Meadows Elementary – A replacement facility built on the current site or relocated to a new site.

– A replacement facility built on the current site or relocated to a new site. Davis Creek Elementary – A replacement facility relocated to a new site.

– A replacement facility relocated to a new site. Milton Elementary – A replacement facility on the existing site or a nearby site owned by the Board of Education.

– A replacement facility on the existing site or a nearby site owned by the Board of Education. Nichols Elementary – Renovations including a safe school entrance, sprinkler system, new windows, doors, roof, and HVAC.

– Renovations including a safe school entrance, sprinkler system, new windows, doors, roof, and HVAC. Hite Saunders Elementary – Renovations including a sprinkler system, new windows, doors, roof, and HVAC.

– Renovations including a sprinkler system, new windows, doors, roof, and HVAC. Cabell Midland High School – Renovations for safe school entrances.

– Renovations for safe school entrances. Huntington High School – Renovations for safe school entrances.

– Renovations for safe school entrances. Cabell County Career Technology Center – Extensive renovations and expansion at the current site, or relocation of the center to a new site. Creation of spaces for additional CTE program offerings.

13 News Reporter Lane Ball has spoken to Joe Bell, the spokesperson for the Huntington Mall. Bell says a possible relocation for the career center is the old Sears store in the Huntington Mall.

For more information about the Cabell County School Bond, visit here.

