COVID-19 case results in quarantines at Milton Elementary School

Education

by: Ana Batista

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A person at Milton Elementary School in Cabell County has tested positive for COVID-19. The last day the person attended the school was Monday, October 5, 2020.

Contact tracing was conducted in cooperation with the Cabell-Huntington Health Department. As a result, seven additional people at the school have been asked to quarantine.

Milton Elementary School remains open and on a blended learning schedule.

