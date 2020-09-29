COVID-19 impacts FAFSA application process

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Starting Thursday, October 1, students and parents can begin submitting their federal student aid applications (FAFSA) for the 2021-2022 school year, but COVID-19 has created obstacles for families trying to put their kids through college.

West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Senior Director of Financial Aid, Brian Weingart said, “it’s just the unknown, it’s just the financial aid process is unlike anything else you’ll ever do in your entire life.”

Filing for FAFSA is tedious, and often times, confusing process. The long form requires everything from parental federal income tax returns, W-2s, any other records of money earned, and bank statements/records of investments and records of untaxed income if applicable.

Financial aid advisors advise students and parents to get it done as soon as possible and communicate with the schools you’re considering.

University of Charleston Executive Vice President of Enrollment Management, Beth Wolfe said, we’re here to help people, so call the financial aid office and say, ‘have you gotten my FAFSA, what is my financial aid looking like, are there additional scholarships that I can apply for?'”

COVID-19 is impacting the application process this year. It will look at what families can afford now, rather than what’s reflected on their 2019 tax return.

“Obviously that was before COVID and for a lot of families, their financial situation now is not what it was in 2019. What students need to do is use that information, that 2019 information, but then every institution will have some type of special circumstance form,” said Wolfe.

Weingart says these forms explain families’ current financial hardships to the colleges offices of financial aid.

“I got laid off, my hours got cut back, I had to take a pay cut or whatever it might be and then financial aid office of that college can go in and change the information of the FAFSA to reflect their current income and not their 2019 income,” said Weingart.

Both Wolfe and Weingart encourage parents and students to communicate with the colleges you’re interested in. Ask questions and be proactive. Request financial aid packages from the schools and then compare and contrast the costs of tuition before eliminating options.

To apply for FAFSA beginning October 1, click here. For more information regarding financial aid adjustment eligibility, click here.

For information regarding higher education scholarships and grants available for West Virginia students, click here.

Parents and students can get help with the FAFSA application process by attending webinars hosted by the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and Community. Here is the webinar schedule and you can join by Zoom.

