Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force hold Saturday afternoon briefing

‘COVID-19 Time Capsule’ worksheets great way for kids to keep busy, record their experiences

Education

by: FOX 8 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even though most kids are doing school from home these days, there’s still a lot of free time for them.

So graphic designer and mother, Natalie Long, decided to find a fun yet educational way to help keep them busy. She designed “My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule” worksheets and has since shared them on her Facebook page, LONG Creations.

The worksheets consist of 11 pages and include all kinds of activities for children, like interviewing their parents, listing their favorite foods, and writing a letter to themselves.

COVID19-TIME-CAPSULEDownload

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

More Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories