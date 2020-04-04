CLEVELAND (WJW) — Even though most kids are doing school from home these days, there’s still a lot of free time for them.
So graphic designer and mother, Natalie Long, decided to find a fun yet educational way to help keep them busy. She designed “My 2020 COVID-19 Time Capsule” worksheets and has since shared them on her Facebook page, LONG Creations.
The worksheets consist of 11 pages and include all kinds of activities for children, like interviewing their parents, listing their favorite foods, and writing a letter to themselves.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- WV PSC approves certificates for new Longview power plant in Mon County
- Michigan man pays for nurses’ gas
- Pres. Trump, White House coronavirus task force plan Saturday afternoon briefing
- ‘COVID-19 Time Capsule’ worksheets great way for kids to keep busy, record their experiences
- Surgeon General: Here’s how you can make a cloth mask today in just a few easy steps
- Gov. DeWine signs order expanding telehealth in Ohio
- Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: 3,739 cases reported, 102 deaths
- Silver Alert issued for missing North Carolina man
- 49 UT students who took spring break trip now positive for COVID-19
- PA State Police issue first stay at home order citation to woman ‘just going for a drive’