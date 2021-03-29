Davis Creek Elementary reopens full time for the first time in more than a year

BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) – Students at Davis Creek Elementary haven’t seen a full five-day school week since last March. They had plans to come back full time when Cabell County Schools did, but that was put on hold as the school was heavily damaged by flooding.

“Years of memories and materials and resources were just floating in my classroom,” said Stephanie Derose, a fifth-grade teacher at Davis Creek Elementary.

Her classroom is on the lower level of the school which is what received the most damage from the floods in early March.

“Honestly, it made me cry,” said fifth-grader Hallie Adkins, “It was very sad. I saw a video and I could see my desk and you could see all the stuff inside of it and everything was just ruined.”

In the weeks following the floods, faculty and staff—along with the Cabell County community—spent every free moment they could to pick up the pieces and salvage supplies and equipment.

“The whole district came in and supported us during this time. So that shows you family commitment,” explained Patrick O’Neal, principal at Davis Creek Elementary.

This isn’t the first time the school has run into problems with flood damage. It’s a thought that constantly lingers in the heads of Davis Creek Elementary employees.

“When we had rain just the other day, it’s like if I didn’t put things 18 inches even higher up off of the floor are we going to have the same issues again?” Derose exclaimed.

A new building for the school is currently in the works after a site was just recently approved by the Cabell County school board.