Day two of career expo highlights STEM, health professions

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — Students with a variety of career aspirations walked with resumes in hand into the Don Morris room in the Memorial Student Center, to meet with more than 30 employers.

“There’s several civil engineering firms so I’m here trying to find an internship, potentially a job for when I graduate next year,” says Peyton Rowe, civil engineering student at Marshall University.

“I want to get an internship out of this! At least, I hope so!” says Baronica Seeley, health science student at Marshall University.

“The career expo is a great opportunity for companies to come in and really tap into local West Virginia talent, to help keep that here in West Virginia,” says Jennifer Brown, assistant director of student engagement and marketing in the Office of Career Education.

Employers at the expo agree:

“I think it really lets us see what is in the community, what the community has to offer to us, we try to be very involved in the community,” says Wendy Lowe, human resources recruiter at St. Mary’s Medical Center.

Students we spoke with say the format of this career expo made job searching easier.

“It’s a lot more inclusive, to be honest, and it doesn’t feel as daunting and there’s not as much searching around. It’s more people just talking to you,” says Jade Sedeyn, mechanical engineering student at Marshall University.

Sedeyn is a transfer student who says this space allows for easier one-on-one time with companies.

“I went to LSU before this, so there’s 800 students to a classroom, the career expos are huge and no one really spends time with you. You just kind of pass on your resume and you move on. Here they genuinely want to get to know you and they try to make conversation, and they actually ask you what you want out of things,” Sedeyn says.

Organizers say these connections are the goal.

“These local companies, local hospitals and agencies and things like that really want to keep the local talent here…We hear really great feedback from students that they go on and actually get interviews after coming to events like this. We hear from students that they’ve gone on to get internships, then turn into full time positions,” Brown says.

If you missed the career expos, university officials say students can still reach out to Marshall’s Office of Career Education for guidance.

