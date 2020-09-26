Diocese declines offer to open schools in orange counties

Education

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — The Catholic Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston won’t accept Gov. Jim Justice’s offer to allow private and religious schools to reopen in orange counties if students and staff get tested for the new coronavirus.

Diocese spokesman Tom Bishop gave several reasons for the decision, including an opposition to forcing students and staff to take coronavirus tests.

Justice provided the exemption to private and religious schools Wednesday, only if they agree to pre-test students and staff. Justice also said testing would be free but Bishop questioned whether that sentiment was accurate. Public schools weren’t offered the exemption nor were they offered free testing.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS