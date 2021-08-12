Dips in math, science, and English for West Virginia students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Assessment scores released Wednesday by the West Virginia Department of Education show a decrease across the board in English, mathematics, and science for West Virginia’s students.

The Department of Education says they administered statewide assessment tests to more than 91% of students in grades 3 through 8 and 11.

They say these new scores should be taken with a grain of salt.

They show a slight dip in English Language Arts and more pronounced dips in mathematics and science compared to 2019 — the last year assessment scores are available.

“Actually there’s no surprise, we know that last year was the most difficult year for our students…for our educators…for parents, it was just an unusual and very difficult year,” said Fred Albert, president of the American Federation of Teachers West Virginia.

Albert says students are more than their test scores.

He says test scores are just a snapshot of a particular time, and not indicative of a student’s full potential.

Likewise, the Department of Education says analysis of the 2021 results should focus on individual student performance rather than on overall school performance.

They also announced they approved a limited waiver of the 2.0 GPA requirement for student participation in band, athletic teams, and clubs for the first nine weeks of the fall semester.

“This is ridiculous! Let’s teach kids zero responsibility and no accountability. That’s going to help.” wrote one woman on their social media page.

13 News reached out to the Cabell County Schools district for comment, and a spokesperson said they couldn’t comment until they further analyze the data.

Kanawha County Schools was also unable to comment.

Still, Albert says students should make gains this year as we go back to in-person learning.

“Remote learning did not work, there were too many deficits; either children didn’t have connectivity, or they weren’t attending, it’s just hard to track them. we know that in class face to face is the best way,” he said.

The next statewide assessment will be administered in the spring.

