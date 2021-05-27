Dr. Hugh Sherman named Ohio University’s 22nd president

ATHENS, OH (WOWK)—On Thursday, the Ohio University Board of Trustees appointed Dr. Hugh Sherman as the 22nd President of Ohio University. His term will last two years and will begin on June 14.

Sherman has a B.A. in economics and finance from Canada’s Guelph University, an MBA from Northeastern University, and a Ph.D. in strategic management and international business from Temple University. His research interests include corporate governance, international business, entrepreneurship, and economic development.

Dr. Sherman served as the Dean of the College of Business before stepping down in January of 2021 with no plans to return to faculty. He started his career as an assistant faculty member in 1995, and he served as a Professor of Management in the College of Business. He also served as the Corlett Chair of Strategy and Senior Economic Policy Fellow in the Voinovich School for Leadership & Public Affairs.

Sherman started his professional career in 1974 with Swatch Watch (formerly SMH Corporation), which manufactured Swiss watches and electronics. He served as vice president of marketing at the company until 1986. He also served as a consultant and founded International Footwear, which had eight factory outlet shoe stores across the East coast of the United States.

He moved into academia after a 22-year career in business, and he first directed the MBA program at Ohio University as Assistant Dean. He then worked his way up to positions including Chair of the Department of Management Systems, Associate Dean of Operations and Strategy, Associate Director of the Voinovich School for Leadership and Public Affairs, and Assistant to the University Provost for Strategic Planning..

During his tenure, the College of Business consistently ranked in the top 50 public undergraduate business colleges in the country.

“Hugh Sherman is a respected leader who accomplished a great deal during his time as dean of the College of Business and will make an excellent President during this time of transition,” Board of Trustees Chairman Cary Cooper said. “This two-year appointment was implemented to effectively position Dr. Sherman and the University for success as he steps into this critical role. My fellow Trustees and I have every confidence that Dr. Sherman will not only provide continuity but also be an inspiring and strategic leader for the institution for the next two years. We are thankful for his continued commitment to Ohio University.”

The Board of Trustees says that they intend to launch a search for OU’s 23rd President in early fall of 2022, and the new President will be seated no later than July 1, 2023.



“It is a great honor to serve a University and a region that I love and that I have called home for more than 20 years,” Dr. Sherman said. “I take this charge very seriously, and I am fully committed to partnering with students, faculty, staff and community members to move Ohio University forward in a way that honors our 217-year history but also positions us for future success.”

Both Sherman and his wife, Cynthia (known as Nikki) established a scholarship for Appalachian students, a sign of their commitment to the Athens community. Sherman also serves on the board of directors for Tech Growth and the Ohio University Inn.

The University’s 21st President, Dr. M. Duane Nellis will transition to a faculty role at OU on July 1.