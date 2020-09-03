E-learning devices distributed in Putnam County

POCA, WV (WOWK) – Putnam County Schools are distributing e-learning devices to students this week and educators say the rollout is going smoothly.

It’s less than one week away from the first day of school in the Mountain State and those students and families who opted for the Putnam County e-learning model are getting connected for the big day.

At Poca Middle School, one-third of its students will be learning virtually and each receives their own Lenovo “Thinkpad” laptops.

Poca Middle School Principal, Kensie Fisher said, “we’ve not had any issues as far as the devices getting to us in a timely fashion and we’ve been able to roll this dispersal out I think in a great.”

Getting them into the hands of kids is one thing – working them into lesson plans is another.

One parent who teaches in Buffalo, WV said, “as a teacher I know that one day we may have a policy and the next day due to CDC and the state, it may change, so I have a lot of worries but I think we’re doing the best we can with what we have.”

Another parent is confident her 8th-grade son can master the technological curve but believes in-person learning is still the best form of education.

“Hopefully we can get back in schools because I believe it’s important to have this social setting, have teachers, have them face-to-face, one-on-one sometimes, so we’re just going to do the best we can.”

Putnam County students can switch learning models after nine weeks according to the district’s back-to-school plan.

Follow Haley Kosik on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.