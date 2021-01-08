Education unions respond to the WV in-person learning start date

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Just one week after the state of West Virginia decided when counties will go back to school for in-person learning, there have been many different reactions.

“We have people on our board of education, who are not maybe the strongest members. They are getting bomb barded by the teacher’s unions pushing us not to go back to school,” said West Virginia Governor Jim Justice.

But unions say this is not the case.

“They are not hounding them, they are reminding the local boards of education that they are elected to run and administer the school systems within the counties in which they serve,” said Joe White, the Executive Director of West Virginia School Service Personnel.

Local education unions say the decision for in-person classes should be up to the board of education to decide.

“The educators and the local board know better how to go back into school safely – then the governor or the state’s superintendent,” said Dale Lee, the president of the West Virginia Education Association.

Unions like the West Virginia School Service Personnel and West Virginia Education Association are made up of thousands of members who want to be present when decisions are being made.

When it comes to going back to in person classes in two weeks, they believe their are other options.

“It’s not that we are against going back in…” said Lee.

“Our people want to be back, they want the students to be back… I’m a parent I want my daughter back in school. But not at risk of sickness or death,” said White.

And even though in-person learning will begin on January 19th, families still have the option to keep their children in virtual learning.