CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There are a lot of first responders on campus and online with the University of Charleston these days, but it is not because of an emergency.

“Members of the West Virginia Legislature are very passionate about making sure that we’re able to attract, retain and train a first-class emergency medical suite of capabilities here in the state,” said Marty Roth, University of Charleston’s president.

The University of Charleston’s new EMS Leadership Certificate program is a part of West Virginia’s initiative to provide continuing education for those already on the frontlines of emergencies and disasters.

“We need something that’s going to continue engaging people and let them know that there’s opportunities,” said Ron Wentz, Captain with Kanawha County Ambulance.

Wentz said he will be taking a similar class this summer.

For the University of Charleston’s program, the state will foot the bill for those enrolled to complete five seven-week courses, totaling 15 college credits.

“This program is designed to help better train those individuals so they can perform extraordinary care not just clinically, but in the way they engage with and interact with people in need of care and those that might be around them,” said Roth.

It is a job that Wentz said he does proudly.

“Feeling like I’m helping people and doing something for the community makes you feel like you are a part of the community,” Wentz said.

Wentz said the hope for the program is that it will make first responders like him a part of the community for many years to come.

“I think it will help keep the people here, and hopefully they’ll be able to let that out to other people, and they’ll be able to say this is someplace I want to work too where we got a chance to advance ourselves,” Wentz said.

It’s a field of work where even though there will always be a demand for employees, Wentz said many programs are struggling to get workers.

The program is currently in session at maximum capacity with 300 students, but Roth said they are looking to welcome a new cohort to the program in January for those who were unable to participate this summer.