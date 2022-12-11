PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Emergency responders in Pikeville, Kentucky, gave gift cards to local schools on Wednesday, Dec. 7.

Every school in the Pike County School District and Pikeville Independent School District got a $500 Walmart gift card. The total price of the donated gift cards was $10,500 for 21 schools in Pike County.

Each gift card was given to family resource counselors to buy school supplies and other student items.

The Pikeville Police Department says the funds come from donations to the Pikeville First Responders Community Outreach Program.

Pikeville PD, Pikeville Fire Department, and Pikeville 911 presented the donation check at a UNITE meeting on Wednesday.