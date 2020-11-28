Coronavirus Updates

Five counties in red, 17 counties in orange on this week’s WVDE School Alert Map

Education

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Education

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Five counties are in the red and 17 counties are in orange on the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert map.

School Alert System map for Nov. 28, 2020 (Courtesy: The West Virginia Department of Education)

As of 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 28, Mason, Mineral, Ritchie, Wirt and Wyoming counties are in red. Meanwhile, Berkeley, Boone, Brooke, Doddridge, Grant, Hampshire, Hardy, Harrison, Jefferson, Marshall, Mingo, Ohio, Pocahontas, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, and Wood Counties are in orange.

Seven counties are in gold today, including Barbour, Cabell, Hancock, Morgan, Preston, Upshur and Wetzel counties. Usphur County school officials have decided to move to remote learning, according to the map.

Kanawha, Jackson and Fayette counties are in yellow. 10 other counties in the yellow include Calhoun, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Marion, McDowell, Monroe, Nicholas, Pleasants, Raleigh and Tyler counties.

The 13 counties in green this week are Braxton, Clay, Gilmer, Lewis, Logan, Mercer, Monongalia, Pendleton, Randolph, Roane, Summers, Tucker and Webster counties.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS