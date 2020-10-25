Four schools switch to remote learning due to COVID-19 in Kanawha County this week

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Four schools in Kanawha County will be doing remote learning due to COVID-19.

According to the Kanawha County Schools official website, George Washington High School, Capital High School, Edgewood Elementary School and Alum Creek Elementary School will be doing remote learning due to possible COVID-19 cases.

Capital High School will be closed until Wednesday, Nov. 4, according to school district officials.

KCS officials also say all in-person students should transition to eLearning and log in to Schoology for school work.

