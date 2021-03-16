Free virtual college tours planned for WV middle school students

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Education Alliance, the West Virginia Department of Education, the West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission and the West Virginia Community Technical College System are partnering to offer middle school students free virtual college tours.

According to the College Foundation of West Virginia, students can register through their schools for the tours online. The Education Alliance says individual students cannot register on their own and registration for the Virtual College Visits must be coordinated through a staff member at the school such as a teacher, counselor, etc.

The one-hour tours will be conducted through Zoom and students can sign up for as many of the tours as they would like. Tours are scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays in April for two-year and four-year colleges across the state.

The Education Alliance says the program is designed for 7th graders but is open to any middle school grade at the schools discretion.

The tour schedule includes:

Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College – Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m.

– Thursday, April 1 at 10 a.m. Marshall University – Tuesday, April 6 at 10 a.m.

– Tuesday, April 6 at 10 a.m. Fairmont State University – Wednesday, April 7 at 1 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 7 at 1 p.m. West Virginia University – Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m.

– Thursday, April 8 at 10 a.m. WVU Tech – Tuesday, April 13 at 10 a.m.

– Tuesday, April 13 at 10 a.m. West Liberty University – Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m.

– Wednesday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Blue Ridge Community and Technical College – Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m.

– Thursday, April 15 at 10 a.m. Piermont Community and Technical College – Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m.

– Tuesday, April 20 at 10 a.m. New River Community and Technical College – Wednesday, April 21 at 1 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 21 at 1 p.m. WVU Potomac State College – Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m.

– Thursday, April 22 at 10 a.m. Mountwest Community and Technical College – Tuesday, April 27 at 9 a.m.

– Tuesday, April 27 at 9 a.m. West Virginia Northern Community and Technical College – Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m.

– Wednesday, April 28 at 10 a.m. West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine – Wednesday, April 28 at 1 p.m.

– Wednesday, April 28 at 1 p.m. Shepard University – Thursday, April 29 at 1 p.m.