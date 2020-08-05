Gov. Justice: Wifi hotspots to allow virtual school options

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice says more than 1,000 WiFi hotspots will be set up statewide to give students the option to take classes online this fall.

Justice said Wednesday that counties will submit plans this month for planned school reopenings on Sept. 8.

Justice said he has committed $6 million to install the 1,000 Wifi hotspots at schools, libraries, and state parks.

He said students will have the choice of whether to attend classes in person or online.

Virus cases are at some of their highest levels since the outbreak began as 7,100 people have tested positive and 124 people have died.

