Gun rights t-shirt sparks free speech lawsuit

WALES, WI (CNN) – A student is suing his school for a dress code that bars him from wearing a t-shirt with a picture of a gun.

“They’re really fun,” says Newhouse. “It’s great to use to go hunting. I like hunting.”

So when he was told he couldn’t wear this shirt, he and his family were confused.

“Just to have a picture to be a supporter of our gun rights and be a supporter of just legal ownership of guns, it was very upsetting,” says Kimberly Newhouse, Robert’s mother.

Robert continued to wear the shirt.

Later, his mom Kimberly got this letter from the school which reads in part:

“We do not allow students to wear clothes that depict guns (or alcohol, drugs, etc.) Moving forward, Robert cannot wear any items of clothing that depict guns.”

“It doesn’t matter what your dress code says. The Constitution of the United States and the First Amendment trumps your dress code,” says Nik Clark, chairman and CEO of Wisconsin Carry, INC.

A classmate of Robert’s faced similar discipline for wearing a shirt featuring Wisconsin Carry, INC., a gun rights organization.

“If a school sanctions a walkout for gun control and to call for gun control, to call for universal background checks, to call for red flag laws, certainly they should at least allow students to wear a non-violent, non-threatening shirt as they go about their daily business,” says Clark.

Robert hopes his lawsuit will allow him to wear the shirt again.

“I definitely feel like it isn’t fair because I see other people expressing their other beliefs. I may disagree with [them], but I’m not going after them because of that. I feel like I’m getting targeted because of my political beliefs,” says Robert.

The Kettle Moraine School declined to comment, citing pending litigation.