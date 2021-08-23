Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

UPDATE: Putnam County Schools reverse mask mandate

Backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. Student safety after coronavirus pandemic. Virus and disease prevention for kids. Back to school and kindergarten after covid-19 outbreak. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Monday, August 23): According to 13 News reporter Audra Laskey, the Putnam County Board of Education has reversed its decision to require masks in schools.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the 30-day mask mandate that the school board imposed the previous week.

Given rising COVID-19 numbers, the school board made the decision to require masks for all students and employees regardless of vaccination status.

The board is in the process of hearing comments from members of the community.

This story will be updated when the outcome of the meeting is known.

