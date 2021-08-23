UPDATE: Putnam County Schools reverse mask mandate

Backpack of school child with face mask and sanitizer. Student safety after coronavirus pandemic. Virus and disease prevention for kids. Back to school and kindergarten after covid-19 outbreak. (Photo Courtesy: Getty Images)

UPDATE (10:06 a.m. on Monday, August 23): According to 13 News reporter Audra Laskey, the Putnam County Board of Education has reversed its decision to require masks in schools.

#JustNow – Putnam County has now revered their decision to require masks in schools @WOWK13News — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) August 23, 2021

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Putnam County Board of Education held a special meeting on Monday to discuss the 30-day mask mandate that the school board imposed the previous week.

Given rising COVID-19 numbers, the school board made the decision to require masks for all students and employees regardless of vaccination status.

Emergency meeting today for @PutnamWVSchools is now under way before schools starts tomorrow. This come after the board decided last week to require masks for 30 days @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/8GsIvuT9Hc — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) August 23, 2021

The board is in the process of hearing comments from members of the community.

#HappeningNow – Many parents and students are in Putnam Co are getting loud about masks in school @WOWK13News pic.twitter.com/Yp2IXJpSjA — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) August 23, 2021

This story will be updated when the outcome of the meeting is known.