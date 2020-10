CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Even though Kanawha County Schools are in the gold and students can head back to the classroom, one Kanawha County Middle School will continue with remote learning.

Horace Mann Middle School will remain remote this coming week, beginning on October 4, according to a Kanawha County schools spokesperson. School officials say this comes as several staff members at the middle school are currently out for “precautionary” isolation after a possible exposure to COVID-19.