How Kanawha County schools are handling COVID-19

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County School Board mandated masks for all students from kindergarten through 12th grade and all staff regardless of vaccination status.

Kanawha County Schools Communication Director Briana Warner said about 24,500 enrolled in school this year and about 600 opted to do virtual learning, but cases appear in some schools.

“Right in the beginning, my 10-year-old Ivy was exposed by a classmate to COVID, so then they tried to figure out when she was exposed, and she had to quarantine for the first week of school,” Alice Hypes, a parent, said.

“We are about 12 days into school and we have around 170 positive cases that have been reported to us. There are obviously related quarantines, possibly for some of those, some of them may be isolated,” Briana Warner, Communications Director of Kanawha County Schools, said.

20 of these recorded cases came from Capital High School. Kanawha County Schools are monitoring COVID numbers daily and are responding when notified of a case to keep students safe and in school.

“When we’re alerted of a positive case, that could be from a parent, that could be from the health department. Then our school staff go ahead and help with the health department in contact tracing,” Warner said.

That tracing includes things like looking at student seating charts, locker placement, and extracurricular activities. A student who is exposed to COVID, vaccinated and non-symptomatic can return to school without quarantining, but those who are unvaccinated will have to quarantine.

Follow Katie Park on Facebook and Twitter to stay up-to-date with her reporting for 13 News!