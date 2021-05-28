Huntington High School graduation ceremony postponed

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—According to Cabell County Schools, Huntington High School’s graduation ceremony has been postponed due to inclement weather. The ceremony will now take place on Saturday, May 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Cabell County Schools released the following statement:

“After consulting with our trusted local meteorologists, as well as the National Weather Service, the district has made the difficult decision to postpone the graduation ceremony Friday evening for Huntington High School. We understand this poses some difficulty for many of you; however, with the instability of the current weather pattern and predicted possibility of thunder and lightning this evening, we do not feel it is safe to proceed with our original plan.

Fortunately, we have been able to secure the Marshall University stadium for a rescheduled ceremony tomorrow, Saturday, May 29th at 7:30 PM. The gates will open at 6:00 PM. We expect it to be in the 50s tomorrow and there is still a slight chance of rain, so we advise everyone to dress warmly. We hope this earlier rescheduled date will allow those family members who have traveled here to be able to attend the ceremony, and for those who are planning to leave town to do so a little earlier. Thank you for your understanding and congratulations to our class of 2021!“