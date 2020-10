PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Hurricane Middle School will be closed this week due to some of the staff members in quarantine.

Putnam County School officials say on Friday, Oct 9th, 69 people were asked to quarantine due to a COVID-19 case from the Hurricane Middle School Soccer Program.

HMS will have remote learning for the week of Oct. 12.

