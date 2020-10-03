In-person instruction permitted in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – As Kanawha County has moved from orange to gold on the School Alert System, students, parents, and guardians should know when returning to the classrooms.

For those who selected in-person class learning or e-learning for their students will be on a blended schedule.

Kanawha County School officials say students with last names A – L attend on Monday and Tuesday and are eLearning Wednesday through Friday. Alternatively, students with last names M – Z, will be eLearning Monday through Wednesday and will attend in person on Thursday and Friday. Wednesday is a cleaning day for everyone with all students doing eLearning.

According to officials, if sibling groups have different last names, parents can work with the school to arrange for them to attend on the same days.

Officials also say extracurricular activities are permitted in-county this week with schools from the same county.

