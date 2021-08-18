Jackson County returns to class for the school year

KENNA, WV (WOWK) — Not even the rain could dampen this exciting day at Kenna Elementary School in Jackson County, as students make their way back for the first day of school.

All Jackson County Schools returned Wednesday for in-person learning, with a virtual option for students in middle and high school. Many students say they are excited to be back for face-to-face learning.

“They’re saying they can’t wait to get in the classroom and get back with their friends,” said Robin Chancey, a fifth-grade teacher at Kenna Elementary School.

📚BACK TO SCHOOL✏️ Today is the first day back in class for Jackson County. I got a sneak peak on how teachers are preparing at Kenna Elementary. Tune into @WOWK13News this morning! pic.twitter.com/u4Bp4uodQ0 — Audra Laskey (@AudraLaskey) August 18, 2021

Teachers have been preparing all summer for the return of students to classrooms.

“As a county, I’m sure others are doing the same thing, we’re working hard on the relationships with the children. Some of them were homeschooled or virtual last year and we are looking forward to getting those students back as a community and family,” said Chancey.

But classrooms may look a little different. Normally in a first-grade classroom, desks would be pushed together in pods of four or five. But because of social distancing, desks are spread apart and sanitized regularly.

“We are making sure all the desks are faced the same way as socially distant as practical. Hand washing before and after we enter the classroom,” said Samantha Faber, a first-grade teacher at Kenna Elementary School.

And when it comes to masks, Jackson County decided not to require them for students or staff regardless of grade or vaccination status.

“It’s basically up to the parents. I don’t know if that will change in the foreseeable future but right now they are just highly recommended,” said Faber.

One thing is for sure:

“I don’t think we’ve ever been more excited for a school year to start because we didn’t get that opportunity to start in a normal way last year,” said Chancey.

