Jackson County Schools to continue 2 days per week in-person attendance for students

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Jackson County Board of Education has voted to continue two days per week in-person attendance model for students.

According to the Jackson County Board of Education official Facebook page, students with the last names beginning with A – K will continue attending class on Mondays and Tuesdays and students with the last name beginning L – Z will attend school on Thursdays and Fridays.

School board officials say they will continue to monitor COVID-19 information in Jackson County and will revisit full week instruction in the future.

Jackson County Schools Facebook page also says the last day to drop virtual classes and return to in-person instruction is Wednesday, Sept. 30.

