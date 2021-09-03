Countdown to WVU Football Season Opener All Roads Lead to Mountaineer Game Day
September 04 2021 03:30 pm

Jackson County, WV schools to require masks starting Sept. 7

Education

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Boys and girls sitting at desks, raising hands (Getty Images).

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess announced that the Jackson County Board of Education will start requiring maks for all students and employees effective Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Masks must be worn indoors, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. This requirement applies to all students K-12, employees and any other person who enters school facilities.

Those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing maks can fill out an exemption form and submit it to the school principal or immediate supervisor. The Jackson County Health Department will review these forms and decide who will be granted exemptions.

Even if a person has submitted an exemption request form, they must continue masking until their exemption is approved by the health department.

Exemption forms can be found on the Jackson County Schools Website.

For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS