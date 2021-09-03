Jackson County, WV schools to require masks starting Sept. 7

JACKSON COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—On Friday, Jackson County Schools Superintendent Blaine Hess announced that the Jackson County Board of Education will start requiring maks for all students and employees effective Tuesday, September 7, 2021.

Masks must be worn indoors, regardless of an individual’s vaccination status. This requirement applies to all students K-12, employees and any other person who enters school facilities.

Those with medical conditions that prevent them from wearing maks can fill out an exemption form and submit it to the school principal or immediate supervisor. The Jackson County Health Department will review these forms and decide who will be granted exemptions.

Even if a person has submitted an exemption request form, they must continue masking until their exemption is approved by the health department.

Exemption forms can be found on the Jackson County Schools Website.