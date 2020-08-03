Kanawha County school re-entry plan approved

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Board of Education approved an in-person plan for re-entry at their special session meeting Monday.

The plan staggers re-entry from Sept. 8-11 to allow students to orientate to the adjusted school year.

The blended schedule that combines in-person and online classes will go from Sept. 14-25. In-person classes will begin Sept. 28.

Parents also have the option of having kids learn online five days a week either through KCS Schoology or virtual learning. Parents will have to make that decision by Aug. 11.

