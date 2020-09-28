Kanawha County Schools cancels SAT testing for Oct. 3rd

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County Schools has announced the SAT Exam at Nitro High School scheduled on Saturday, Oct. 3 has been canceled.

School officials advise students or parents who registered for the test to check the email they used to register for the exam for information from CollegeBoard about rescheduling or obtaining a refund for the exam.

Officials say anyone who needs to reschedule testing, a refund or who has signed up for testing with a voucher should contact CollegeBoard Customer Service at (866) 756-7346 between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. or visit the CollegeBoard official website.

