Kanawha County Schools hiring for hundreds of open positions ahead of school year

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – While it’s not considered a labor shortage, education leaders in Kanawha County are definitely hiring. Kanawha County Schools are looking to fill hundreds of open positions.

Kanawha County Schools received $82,000,000 in federal funding that will allow them to hire almost 200 positions. Staff say this is a big help in the school system.

Through the American Rescue Plan, Kanawha County Schools is hiring for positions focused on supporting students—not only academically, but emotionally and socially as well.

“Kanawha County is being given additional funding to address different things related to COVID. Obviously learning loss, and learning recovery is one of those areas. So, we’re adding staff positions to help with that,” Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools.

The positions range in variety.

“We’re always looking for certified teachers, aides, custodians and secretaries. We’re looking for interventionists. We’re looking for counselors,” Ron Pauley, Human Resources Executive Director for Kanawha County Board of Education said.

The Board of Education allows the schools to tell them which positions would help their students the most.

“Each school has their own need that they need. So, you know it might be as simple as one school needs a P.E. teacher, another one might need an aide, another one might need a counselor,” Pauley said.

Although schools are opening back for in-person learning, parents still have the option to enroll their students in virtual classes, and the school system will be prepared for another wave of the coronavirus.

“COVID-19 is still with us, there will still be precautions for this school year. We’ll have many more details coming out soon related to our plan,” Warner said.

All these positions are for one to three years.

