Kanawha County Schools report COVID-19 cases despite no in-person classes

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County School District is reporting at least one active COVID-19 case in several of the county’s schools.

Kanawha County remains in remote learning, but the district has said to be transparent with the community, they’ve chosen to release the information on the school district’s website.

According to the Kanawha County Schools website, both Herbert Hoover High School and South Charleston Middle School have reported one COVID-19 case each today, Wednesday, Sept 23. The announcement came a day after a case was reported at St. Albans High School.

The following schools in Kanawha County have reported COVID-19 cases according to the website:

Edgewood Elementary , Thursday, Sept 10, one case

, Thursday, Sept 10, one case Riverside High School , Friday, Sept. 11, one case

, Friday, Sept. 11, one case George Washington High School , Sunday, Sept. 13, one case

, Sunday, Sept. 13, one case South Charleston Middle , Monday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 23, two cases

, Monday, Sept. 14 and Wednesday, Sept. 23, two cases Dunbar Primary School , Monday, Sept. 14, three cases

, Monday, Sept. 14, three cases Montrose Elementary , Tuesday, Sept. 15, one case

, Tuesday, Sept. 15, one case Mary Ingles Elementary , Tuesday, Sept. 15, one case

, Tuesday, Sept. 15, one case Cedar Grove Elementary , Friday, Sept. 18, one case

, Friday, Sept. 18, one case Pratt Elementary School , Sunday, Sept. 20, one case

, Sunday, Sept. 20, one case DuPont Middle School , Sunday, Sept. 20, one case

, Sunday, Sept. 20, one case Alban Elementary , Monday, Sept. 21, one case

, Monday, Sept. 21, one case St. Albans High School , Tuesday, Sept. 22, one case

, Tuesday, Sept. 22, one case Herbert Hoover High School, Wednesday, Sept. 23, one case.

There is no information about the demographics of the cases being reported.

KCS officials say each time there is a confirmed positive case in a school, they will notify the affected classroom or group, as well as the whole school, about the case.

As of Saturday, Sept. 19, Kanawha County has been in the red on the West Virginia Department of Education’s School Alert System, meaning there are no in-person classes, and all school-related activities are suspended.

