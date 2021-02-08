Kanawha County Schools return to fully in-person classes

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Kanawha County students and employees are back in the classroom all five days after weeks of a blended learning schedule.

The return comes as a majority of county school employees were expected to be fully vaccinated by this week.

Some say the vaccinations were crucial for a safe return to the classroom. 13 News spoke with numerous educators on their thoughts about the decision.

“They know how to walk down the hallway, they know how to sit apart from each other. They’re all wearing masks, so we were ready to go today,” said Cathi Bradley, principal at Kanawha City Elementary.

Krista Antis, a teacher at South Charleston High School, said she is skeptical about the return saying there is still a chance students could bring the virus home to loved ones. However, she wishes things were different so that she could see her students again.

“We can tell them constantly that they need to pull their mask up, that they need to not touch each other, and use hand sanitizer. But, the reality is that kids are going to be kids,” she explained.

Students also had mixed reviews about the return, but the younger ones were excited and ready to be reunited with their peers.

“My most favorite thing is being with my friends and family here again!”, exclaimed Violet Crawford, a student at Kanawha City Elementary.

Those who opted for remote learning will still remain virtual. Meal deliveries will continue operating Monday through Friday, along with WiFi buses.

