Kanawha County Schools to ensure bus safety

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sept. 8 is just a few weeks away and one of the biggest concerns troubling parents is the safety of sending their kids back to school on a bus.

Kanawha County Schools has been preparing day in and day out to ensure buses meet the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, along with state health and education guidelines.

Kanawha County Schools Mechanic, Scott Pauley said, “The biggest challenge has been getting all the CDC guidelines and state guidelines and putting a contingency plan together to incorporate with each driver in each bus.”

There are 192 Kanawha County buses and nearly every bus will have a hand sanitizing station installed.

Each bus can hold up to 39 students and will sit two to a seat. Sibling will sit together and those at the same bus stops will be grouped together.

At the end of each bus route, morning and afternoon, the buses will be disinfected with a cleaner designed to kill the coronavirus.

“Not just working for them, but from a parent’s standpoint, absolutely, I’d feel safe putting my grandkids on any Kanawha County bus,” Pauley said.

Kanawha County Schools is also in need of bus drivers. If interested, you can signup online for a training session, or call the transportation office at 304-348-6616.

