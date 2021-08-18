Kanawha County Schools to go to full masking

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases in the community, Kanawha County Schools have revised their masking policy.

All students Pre-K through twelfth grade as well as faculty and visitors will be required to wear masks in all Kanawha County schools effective Friday, August 20. This applies to everyone, regardless of vaccination status.

All but four West Virginia counties are listed as high risk on the CDC’s COVID-19 Data Tracker Map. This means the counties have had 100 new cases or more per 100,000 persons in the past seven days and/or a percentage of 10% or higher in positive Nucleic Acid Amplification Tests during the past seven days.

Kanawha County is currently orange on the state’s County Alert System map with a total of 16,350 cases and 367 deaths throughout the pandemic, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

Students participating in sports or other outdoor extracurricular activities will not be required to wear masks as long as they are outdoors, but they should practice social distancing.

Students who cannot wear masks for legitimate, documented reasons will not be required to do so.