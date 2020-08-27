Kanawha schools to continue providing free meals to students

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Students in Kanawha County won’t have to worry about going hungry this school year.

KCS says the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program will allow students to receive breakfast and lunch for free. CEP acts as an alternative to collecting, approving and verifying household eligibility applications for free and reduced-price eligible students in high-poverty areas.

According to KCS, the CEP was enacted as a result of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act and provides universal meal service to children in high-poverty areas. They say if at least 40% of a school’s students are certified for free meal benefits, the entire school qualifies for the option.

KCS says they expect all the schools in the county to participate in the program so that all students K-12 can receive a free breakfast and lunch.

