Kentucky community and technical colleges freeze tuition

VERSAILLES, KY (AP) — The Kentucky Community and Technical College System’s Board of Regents has voted to keep tuition flat for the coming year.

Board Chair Gail Henson says in a news release that they made the decision, in part, to help families affected by the pandemic.

According to the release, the schools of the community and technical college system already have the lowest tuition in the state, at $179 per credit hour.

Out-of-state students from counties contiguous to Kentucky pay $358 per credit hour. All other out-of-state students pay $627 per credit hour.